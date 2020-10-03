Advertisement

Nice Weather Expected Sunday, Warm and Dry Weather Next Week

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast for Sunday appears to be a good one across the state as most areas are going to be seeing a really nice day to end the weekend. Morning temperatures will again remain a bit chilly for most of us, as lows fall into the 30s to low 40s across the state.

Another chilly night is expected across the state with lows in the 30s to low 40s.
(KOLN)

Clouds are expected to hang around in eastern Nebraska through the overnight hours which should help from keeping temperatures falling too far. Some areas of patchy fog are also possible towards sunrise on Sunday, especially in southeastern Nebraska. Western Nebraska will be a bit cooler, as mainly clear skies are expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. This should let temperatures fall a bit farther, into the low and mid 30s for the western half of the state.

Frost Advisories are in place for parts of central Nebraska as lows fall into the mid 30s into Sunday morning.
(KOLN)

A Frost Advisory is in place for south central Nebraska from 2 AM to 9 AM on Sunday. These areas, and especially low-lying and river valley areas, have the highest potential to see some frost to start the day on Sunday.

By Sunday afternoon, we should see decreasing clouds with sunny to mostly sunny skies across much of the state. Winds will turn to the south and stay light, at up to around 10 MPH with temperatures in the 60s and 70s across the state, with the coolest readings in the east thanks in part to some morning clouds.

Temperatures should be fairly nice on Sunday with highs in the 60s and 70s for most of the state, with the coolest readings in eastern Nebraska.
(KOLN)

Much of the upcoming week will be dominated by warm and dry weather as temperatures are forecast to jump back into the upper 70s to upper 80s across the state. Rainfall chances are basically non-existent through the week next week.

Warm and dry weather is expected over the course of the next 7 days with little to no rainfall expected across the state.
(KOLN)

