PBA hosts PBR as first indoor ticketed event since COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Professional Bull Riding is making its debut in Lincoln with its ‘Unleash the Beast’ event. It’s one of the first events in Pinnacle Bank Arena with fans since the pandemic shut down events in March.

Before the dirt even hits the arena floor, the 35 bull riders with PBR have gone through extensive testing.

“It starts with testing. Everybody tests every week," Robby Greene with Professional Bull Riders. "The increased sanitation is probably one of the bigger things we do too.”

It’s just one precaution PBR is taking to keep everyone involved safe. ‘Unleash the Beast’ starts Saturday at 6:45 p.m.

It’s the first time PBR has come to Lincoln and it’s the first ticketed event in the arena since COVID-19.

“They’re a leader in putting on events that are safe," said Tom Lorenz, the general manager of PBA. "They’re social distancing, they have extreme protocols for their riders and staff.”

Organizers said COVID-19 seriously impacted the events industry.

“When you’re not doing events you’re not making money,” Lorenz said. "It’s severely affected our business. Boys State Basketball was our last live event in March. "

They also said it’s impacted Professional Bull Riding.

“Everything in our world has changed," said Greene. "We are paying most attention to testing our athletes, stock contractors participants before we come into a market to make sure we’re not bringing and furthering the spread of the pandemic.”

According to officials, foods will be pre-packaged at concessions and groups will be seated in “pods” to maintain distancing.

“We’ve created an opportunity for you to come safely enjoy, let your hair down a little bit, watch some high-energy bull riding and some great entertainment,” Greene said.

If you are attending the event, you must wear masks at all times.

