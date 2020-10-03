Advertisement

Pediatric cancer survivor named honorary football captain for Seward Blue Jays

Colton Whisler smiles with his family before leading the Seward Blue Jays onto the field as an honorary captain.
By Mackenzie Huck
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While the Seward Blue Jays took on the Grand Island Northwestern Vikings on the field Friday, it’s what happened before the game that made everyone feel like winners.

At just five years old, Colton Whisler was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, Rhabdomyosarcoma. He spent sixteen months at St. Jude in Memphis, Tennessee getting chemotherapy and radiation.

“The Saturday before, he was out playing soccer, running around with his friends so you just don’t ever think it’s going to be you,” said Colton’s mom, Stephanie Whisler.

Colton’s family calls him a walking miracle.

“You can make all the plans in the world, but the moment you find out something like that, it’s like getting punched in the heart," said Colton’s dad, Derek Whisler.

But after 55 weeks of battling cancer, on New Year’s Eve, Colton got great news. He showed no signs of the disease and could return home to Seward.

“It was pure excitement, finally getting to come home, back to our friends in our neighborhood, back to our hometown," Derek said.

To celebrate, Colton was made an honorary captain of the Seward Blue Jays football team. He led them onto the field, and in the charge against pediatric cancer.

Colton said he was most excited to run with the team out onto the field, and told everyone he would be way faster than anyone else.

“The Seward community has been behind us since day one, so now to be able to come out here and celebrate something happy, is big," Stephanie said. “The fans are wearing gold and the football team has gold ribbons on their helmets.”

Colton also won the coin toss for the home team.

Whether cheering for Seward or Northwest, everyone was cheering for Colton.

Colton will not technically be considered in remission for the next four to five years. In the meantime, he goes back to St. Jude every three months for regular scans. His family says with COVID-19 restrictions, it’s difficult, but he’s a strong little boy and will beat this disease.

