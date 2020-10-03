Advertisement

Sasse negative for COVID-19 after being around several people who’ve tested positive

Nebraska Senators Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer attend an event at the Rose Garden on September 26, 2020
Nebraska Senators Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer attend an event at the Rose Garden on September 26, 2020(Alex Brandon, Associated Press)
By Bill Schammert
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A spokesperson for Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) said the senator is negative for COVID-19 after attending Saturday’s Rose Garden event at the White House. Several people who were at that event, including President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Kellyanne Conway, and a few Republican U.S. senators have now tested positive for coronavirus.

That event was to introduce President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, who also acknowledged today that she and her husband tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this summer.

“Because of his close interaction with multiple infected individuals, Senator Sasse was again tested for coronavirus today — and his results were negative," said a spokesperson. "After consulting with the Senate attending physician and Nebraska doctors, he will work remotely from his home in Nebraska, undergoing further testing.

"He will return to Washington for in-person work beginning October 12. Ben, Melissa, and their kids are praying for the President, the First Lady, and a nation continuing to battle this nasty virus.”

A picture from Associated Press photographer Alex Brandon shows Sen. Sasse and Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE) in the second row, within a few feet of multiple people who’ve now tested positive, at the event. Both are seen wearing masks.

10/11 NOW has reached out to Sen. Fischer’s office, asking whether she’s been recently tested and what those results are. We have not received a response.

