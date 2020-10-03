Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday:
New Cases: 84
- The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 84 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 6,830. The number of deaths in the community remains at 24.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
New Cases: 212
- On Saturday, Oct. 3, the Douglas County Health Department reported 212 new cases of COVID-19 that were received by midnight the previous day. That includes 45 cases that had been delayed by the IT problem at Nebraska Medicine. This makes 16,903 total cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March.
- The Health Department did not receive any new death certificates during the past day related to COVID-19. The number of deaths connected to the pandemic remains at 196. DCHD has confirmed 12,789 county residents have recovered from the illness.
