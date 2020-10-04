HS Softball Scoreboard: (Sat, Oct. 3)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the scores from Saturday, October 3rd:

Alliance 13, Chase County 1

Alliance 8, Chadron 5

Arlington 8, Aquinas Catholic 6

Bishop Neumann 15, Aquinas Catholic 3

Bishop Neumann 8, Arlington 0

Centennial 11, Yutan/Mead 7

Duchesne/Roncalli 14, South Sioux City 0

Elkhorn North 6, Arlington 1

Fremont 4, Kearney 0

Grand Island 11, Lincoln High 1

Grand Island 13, Columbus 1

Gretna 3, North Platte 1

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 8, Boone Central 0

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 9, O’Neill 0

Highway 91 18, West Point-Beemer 3

Lincoln North Star 4, Norfolk 2

Lincoln Northeast 16, Lincoln High 4

Lincoln Pius X 11, Kearney 6

Lincoln Southeast 13, Norfolk 2

Lincoln Southwest 13, Lincoln Southeast 1

Lincoln Southwest 16, Lincoln North Star 4

Millard West 11, Elkhorn South 3

O’Neill 7, Wayne 3

Omaha Mercy 13, South Sioux City 1

Omaha Skutt Catholic 12, Omaha Gross Catholic 2

Papillion-LaVista South 12, Bellevue West 4

Wayne 11, Pierce 1

West Point-Beemer 17, Fort Calhoun 14

(Scores courtesy: NSAA)

