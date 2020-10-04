HS Softball Scoreboard: (Sat, Oct. 3)
Saturday’s high school softball scores from around the state
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the scores from Saturday, October 3rd:
Alliance 13, Chase County 1
Alliance 8, Chadron 5
Arlington 8, Aquinas Catholic 6
Bishop Neumann 15, Aquinas Catholic 3
Bishop Neumann 8, Arlington 0
Centennial 11, Yutan/Mead 7
Duchesne/Roncalli 14, South Sioux City 0
Elkhorn North 6, Arlington 1
Fremont 4, Kearney 0
Grand Island 11, Lincoln High 1
Grand Island 13, Columbus 1
Gretna 3, North Platte 1
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 8, Boone Central 0
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 9, O’Neill 0
Highway 91 18, West Point-Beemer 3
Lincoln North Star 4, Norfolk 2
Lincoln Northeast 16, Lincoln High 4
Lincoln Pius X 11, Kearney 6
Lincoln Southeast 13, Norfolk 2
Lincoln Southwest 13, Lincoln Southeast 1
Lincoln Southwest 16, Lincoln North Star 4
Millard West 11, Elkhorn South 3
O’Neill 7, Wayne 3
Omaha Mercy 13, South Sioux City 1
Omaha Skutt Catholic 12, Omaha Gross Catholic 2
Papillion-LaVista South 12, Bellevue West 4
Wayne 11, Pierce 1
West Point-Beemer 17, Fort Calhoun 14
(Scores courtesy: NSAA)
