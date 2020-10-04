Advertisement

HS Softball Scoreboard: (Sat, Oct. 3)

Saturday’s high school softball scores from around the state
The HAC softball tournament took place in Kearney on Saturday
The HAC softball tournament took place in Kearney on Saturday(KOLN)
By Dan Corey
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the scores from Saturday, October 3rd:

Alliance 13, Chase County 1

Alliance 8, Chadron 5

Arlington 8, Aquinas Catholic 6

Bishop Neumann 15, Aquinas Catholic 3

Bishop Neumann 8, Arlington 0

Centennial 11, Yutan/Mead 7

Duchesne/Roncalli 14, South Sioux City 0

Elkhorn North 6, Arlington 1

Fremont 4, Kearney 0

Grand Island 11, Lincoln High 1

Grand Island 13, Columbus 1

Gretna 3, North Platte 1

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 8, Boone Central 0

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 9, O’Neill 0

Highway 91 18, West Point-Beemer 3

Lincoln North Star 4, Norfolk 2

Lincoln Northeast 16, Lincoln High 4

Lincoln Pius X 11, Kearney 6

Lincoln Southeast 13, Norfolk 2

Lincoln Southwest 13, Lincoln Southeast 1

Lincoln Southwest 16, Lincoln North Star 4

Millard West 11, Elkhorn South 3

O’Neill 7, Wayne 3

Omaha Mercy 13, South Sioux City 1

Omaha Skutt Catholic 12, Omaha Gross Catholic 2

Papillion-LaVista South 12, Bellevue West 4

Wayne 11, Pierce 1

West Point-Beemer 17, Fort Calhoun 14

(Scores courtesy: NSAA)

