Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 46

  • Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 46 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 6,876.  The number of deaths in the community remains at 24.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

New Cases: 166

  • On Sunday, October 4, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported 166 new cases of COVID-19 that were received by midnight the previous day. This makes 17,069 total cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March. The percentage of positive cases for the week that ended yesterday (Oct. 3) was 12.6% based on the reporting date, or 13/1% based on the collection date.
  • The Health Department did not receive any new death certificates during the past day related to COVID-19. The number of deaths connected to the pandemic remains at 196. DCHD has confirmed 12,851 county residents have recovered from the illness.

