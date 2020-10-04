Warm & Breezy on Monday, High Fire Danger Expected this Week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast into the upcoming work week will be headlined by two things: above average temperatures as highs over the next 7 days will likely sit in the upper 70s to upper 80s for most of the state, and elevated fire danger as more prolonged warm and dry weather is expected for most of the state.
Strong south winds are expected to develop Sunday night into Monday, which should help keep overnight lows from being as chilly as they’ve been the last few nights.
Monday will be sunny, warm, and breezy across the state. Out ahead of a weak cool front, strong southwesterly winds will help bump temperatures into the upper 70s to upper 80s to start the new work week.
As the front slowly pushes across the state, winds will turn to the west and northwest for most of us by late Monday and eventually should die down by late Monday night.
The combination of multiple factors including a prolonged stretch of dry weather over the past few weeks, continued warm and dry weather, low relative humidity, and breezy winds at times will lead to enhanced fire danger for many of us across the state. For much of this week, outdoor burning is highly discouraged.
Rain chances for the next 7 days continue to be slim to none. It appears that by late next weekend and into the following week, some rain chances could come back to the forecast.
