Advertisement

Warm & Breezy on Monday, High Fire Danger Expected this Week

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast into the upcoming work week will be headlined by two things: above average temperatures as highs over the next 7 days will likely sit in the upper 70s to upper 80s for most of the state, and elevated fire danger as more prolonged warm and dry weather is expected for most of the state.

Strong south winds are expected to develop Sunday night into Monday, which should help keep overnight lows from being as chilly as they’ve been the last few nights.

Warmer temperatures are expected into Monday morning thanks to strong south winds.
Warmer temperatures are expected into Monday morning thanks to strong south winds.(KOLN)

Monday will be sunny, warm, and breezy across the state. Out ahead of a weak cool front, strong southwesterly winds will help bump temperatures into the upper 70s to upper 80s to start the new work week.

Above average temperatures in the upper 70s to upper 80s are forecast for Monday.
Above average temperatures in the upper 70s to upper 80s are forecast for Monday.(KOLN)
Strong south and southwest winds are expected on Monday, with more western and northwesterly winds eventually overtaking the state Monday evening.
Strong south and southwest winds are expected on Monday, with more western and northwesterly winds eventually overtaking the state Monday evening.(KOLN)

As the front slowly pushes across the state, winds will turn to the west and northwest for most of us by late Monday and eventually should die down by late Monday night.

The combination of multiple factors including a prolonged stretch of dry weather over the past few weeks, continued warm and dry weather, low relative humidity, and breezy winds at times will lead to enhanced fire danger for many of us across the state. For much of this week, outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

More warm and dry weather this week will likely lead to high fire danger across the state.
More warm and dry weather this week will likely lead to high fire danger across the state.(KOLN)

Rain chances for the next 7 days continue to be slim to none. It appears that by late next weekend and into the following week, some rain chances could come back to the forecast.

More dry weather is expected this week with little to no chance for any moisture across the state.
More dry weather is expected this week with little to no chance for any moisture across the state.(KOLN)

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Nice Weather Expected Sunday, Warm and Dry Weather Next Week

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
After a small rain chance Friday night-into-Saturday morning...dry and cool conditions will dominate your weekend.

Forecast

Bill's Saturday Night Forecast

Updated: 20 hours ago
Sunny and cool by Sunday afternoon. Warm and dry weather headlines the forecast next week.

Forecast

Playing It “Cool” This Weekend...Much Warmer Next Week...

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
After a small rain chance Friday night-into-Saturday morning...dry and cool conditions will dominate your weekend.

Forecast

Bill's Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT
Areas of light rain possible late Friday into early Saturday. Cool temperatures continue through the weekend.

Latest News

Forecast

Increasing Clouds This Afternoon, Showers Possible Tonight

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Cool conditions continue on Friday with more clouds and the chance for Friday night showers.

Forecast

Frost Possible Tonight, Cool Weather Headlines the Weekend

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT
|
By Ken Siemek
Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are in place Thursday night into Friday morning. Partly sunny and cool by Friday afternoon.

Forecast

Ken's Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT
Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories are in place across the state as overnight lows could dip into the low and mid 30s across the state.

Forecast

Mainly Sunny, Breezy and Cool Thursday. Frost Possible Tonight

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Breezy and cooler for Thursday and a frost advisory late tonight into Friday morning

Forecast

Brad's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT
Cool and breezy weather for Thursday with cold conditions Thursday night in Friday.

Forecast

Catching A “Cold”...

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT
|
By Ken Siemek
After a brief "dance" with summer-like conditions on Tuesday...gusty winds and cooler temperatures have pushed across the state behind a cold front on Wednesday. This is the beginning of a very CHILLY stretch of weather that will last through the weekend and may include our first frost or freeze conditions of the season.