Warm & Breezy on Monday, High Fire Danger Expected this Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast into the upcoming work week will be headlined by two things: above average temperatures as highs over the next 7 days will likely sit in the upper 70s to upper 80s for most of the state, and elevated fire danger as more prolonged warm and dry weather is expected for most of the state.

Strong south winds are expected to develop Sunday night into Monday, which should help keep overnight lows from being as chilly as they’ve been the last few nights.

Warmer temperatures are expected into Monday morning thanks to strong south winds. (KOLN)

Monday will be sunny, warm, and breezy across the state. Out ahead of a weak cool front, strong southwesterly winds will help bump temperatures into the upper 70s to upper 80s to start the new work week.

Above average temperatures in the upper 70s to upper 80s are forecast for Monday. (KOLN)

Strong south and southwest winds are expected on Monday, with more western and northwesterly winds eventually overtaking the state Monday evening. (KOLN)

As the front slowly pushes across the state, winds will turn to the west and northwest for most of us by late Monday and eventually should die down by late Monday night.

The combination of multiple factors including a prolonged stretch of dry weather over the past few weeks, continued warm and dry weather, low relative humidity, and breezy winds at times will lead to enhanced fire danger for many of us across the state. For much of this week, outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

More warm and dry weather this week will likely lead to high fire danger across the state. (KOLN)

Rain chances for the next 7 days continue to be slim to none. It appears that by late next weekend and into the following week, some rain chances could come back to the forecast.

More dry weather is expected this week with little to no chance for any moisture across the state. (KOLN)

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.