2021 Summer Jam Concert Series lineup complete

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2021 reboot of the postponed 2020 NEBRASKAland DAYS Celebration is now complete.

All 4 acts slated to appear in front of Luke Combs and Toby Keith in 2020 will still make their appearances, albeit a year later than intended. Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker will play ahead of Combs on Friday, June 25, while Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick will play Saturday, June 26th in front of Keith.

“We thought we had hit it out of the park in 2020 with our concert lineup, so it was important to try and hold all of the pieces together for 2021," said Executive Director David Fudge. “We feel very fortunate to be in this position coming out of what was the most challenging year we’ve ever had.”

Tickets will go back on sale later this month, and when they do choices will be somewhat limited. When the sales cycle was interrupted in March, the Luke Combs show was nearly sold out. Some of that inventory was returned for refunds in May, but nearly 60 percent of tickets were held for that show. Premium inventory was also held for the Toby Keith concert.

“There’s inventory there for both shows, but the choices aren’t going to be the same as when we normally go on sale," said Fudge. “The majority of fans rolled the dice on us being able to return that lineup to the stage in 2021. It’s gratifying to be able to deliver the entire show." The exact on-sale date is still being determined and will be released later this month.

“We’re being really cautious with the process because of the number of tickets that were held from last year," said Fudge. “We had to migrate all of those bar codes and customer data over to the new Festival year. We want to make sure all of that information is solid before we start selling again."

Fans are encouraged to monitor the Festival’s social media channels for on-sale information.

