ACLU suing city of Omaha, OPD alleging ‘excessive force’ in protester arrests

A group of protesters, organizing on social media, gathered Saturday evening, July 25, 2020, near Turner Park before marching down Farnam Street.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The ACLU of Nebraska announced Monday it intends to file a federal lawsuit against the city and police officials for actions against protesters in recent months.

According to a news release, the lawsuit to be filed on behalf of ProBLAC and “a diverse group of citizens calling for racial justice" in U.S. District Court will name the City of Omaha, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, and OPD Capt. Mark Matuza; and will focus specifically on “suspect policy and practices” of OPD during protests this summer at 72nd and Dodge streets as well as the Midtown protest in July.

BREAKING: Today on behalf of ProBLAC and all Nebraskans calling for racial justice, we’re suing the City of Omaha,...

Posted by ACLU of Nebraska on Monday, October 5, 2020

The lawsuit names eight plaintiffs, most of whom were detained or arrested during the Midtown protests, according to the release. The plantiffs include:

  • Alexander “Bear” Matthews, organizer of the Midtown protest
  • Josh Augustine and Jordan Corbin, participants at Midtown protest
  • Riley Wilson, legal observer of Midtown protest
  • Melanie Buer, journalist at Midtown protest
  • Mahmud Fitil and Isabella Tarr, participants at 72nd & Dodge street protest

In addition to seeking damages, the lawsuit requests an evidentiary hearing and two injunctions, one preventing police from using traffic laws to shut down protests in the streets and another to stop police from using “chemical agents” to disperse protests.

“The answer to protests against police brutality shouldn’t be more brutality,” said Danielle Conrad, executive direct of the ACLU of Nebraska. “Omaha Police have put Black Omahans and all Omahans calling for justice in the unacceptable position of deciding between their constitutional rights and their own health and safety. We’re asking the courts to intervene, to reaffirm peaceful protesters' rights and to prevent irreparable damage caused by excessive force going unchecked.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

