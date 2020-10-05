ACLU suing city of Omaha, OPD alleging ‘excessive force’ in protester arrests

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The ACLU of Nebraska announced Monday it intends to file a federal lawsuit against the city and police officials for actions against protesters in recent months.

According to a news release, the lawsuit to be filed on behalf of ProBLAC and “a diverse group of citizens calling for racial justice" in U.S. District Court will name the City of Omaha, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, and OPD Capt. Mark Matuza; and will focus specifically on “suspect policy and practices” of OPD during protests this summer at 72nd and Dodge streets as well as the Midtown protest in July.

On behalf of the Omaha organization ProBLAC and a diverse group of citizens calling for racial justice, the ACLU of Nebraska is seeking relief on two main fronts. The lawsuit alleges the Omaha Police Department used excessive force and retaliated with force against peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters. It also challenges the vagueness and breadth of ordinances used in the arrests. In short, the lawsuit argues that Omaha Police’s aggressive enforcement of unconstitutionally vague city codes violated protesters’ rights under the U.S. Constitution, chilling peaceful free expression and subjecting protesters to unreasonable arrests and excessive force resulting in injury and trauma.

The lawsuit names eight plaintiffs, most of whom were detained or arrested during the Midtown protests, according to the release. The plantiffs include:

Alexander “Bear” Matthews, organizer of the Midtown protest

Josh Augustine and Jordan Corbin, participants at Midtown protest

Riley Wilson, legal observer of Midtown protest

Melanie Buer, journalist at Midtown protest

Mahmud Fitil and Isabella Tarr, participants at 72nd & Dodge street protest

In addition to seeking damages, the lawsuit requests an evidentiary hearing and two injunctions, one preventing police from using traffic laws to shut down protests in the streets and another to stop police from using “chemical agents” to disperse protests.

“The answer to protests against police brutality shouldn’t be more brutality,” said Danielle Conrad, executive direct of the ACLU of Nebraska. “Omaha Police have put Black Omahans and all Omahans calling for justice in the unacceptable position of deciding between their constitutional rights and their own health and safety. We’re asking the courts to intervene, to reaffirm peaceful protesters' rights and to prevent irreparable damage caused by excessive force going unchecked.”

