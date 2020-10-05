Advertisement

BikeLNK teams up with Lincoln City Libraries to offer free bike-share program

BikeLNK is teaming up with Lincoln City Libraries to offer free access to bike share through the new Check Out A BikeLNK program.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - BikeLNK is teaming up with Lincoln City Libraries to offer free access to bike share through the new Check Out A BikeLNK program. Starting Monday, library card holders can check out a BikeLNK pass and helmet at the Bennett Martin Public Library location. Library card holders can check out a BikeLNK pass for seven days. When users check out a pass, they will receive a BikeLNK fob, helmet, and an instruction sheet to help get them riding.

There is a BikeLNK station located conveniently across the street from the Bennett Martin Public Library branch for easy access to the bike share system. Riders can renew passes once per check out. All library pass materials will be disinfected after each check out to ensure the health and safety of program users.

BikeLNK and Lincoln City Libraries continue to follow COVID-19 safety protocols issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department regarding sanitizing and disinfecting contact surfaces.

This partnership was made possible by a grant from the Community Health Endowment of Lincoln with the goal of making healthy activity and active transportation more accessible for the Lincoln Community. Check Out a BikeLNK riders can find station locations listed at station kiosks or on our website at www.BikeLNK.com. The BikeLNK fob gives access to both classic and electric pedal-assist bikes. If they choose to use an e-bike, the user needs to turn on the bike with a button located on the left-side of the handlebars to get the assist. Once a rider starts pedaling, the electric-assist will match the rider’s power to make biking a breeze.

“We at Lincoln City Libraries, and especially Bennett Martin Public Library, are delighted to be part of this project. It supports great health in the community and encourages use of two terrific downtown resources--BikeLNK and Bennett Martin Library. It’s a winner all around,” said Pat Leach, Lincoln City Libraries director.

