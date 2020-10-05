Cash, drugs found during I-80 traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men from Pennsylvania after finding drugs and over $32,000 in cash during a traffic stop.

On Friday around 7:55 p.m, deputies with LSO’s Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a car heading west on I-80 near mile marker 388.

LSO said the car, with New Jersey license plates, was driven by Daniel Dahl with Ethan Harris as the passenger.

During the traffic stop, LSO said deputies developed probable cause to search the car after noticing a pill bottle.

LSO said deputies found a bottle of amphetamine pills, neither Dahl or Harris had a prescription for, as well as a vape pen that tested positive for marijuana.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said during the stop Harris was making motions down between the seat and deputies found a bag containing a 9mm handgun.

According to LSO, Harris was not giving his correct name to deputies and they eventually learned Harris had felony warrants in Pennsylvania for money laundering, narcotics and transporting criminal property.

While deputies were searching they found a total of $32,347 in the men’s pockets, as well as a backpack, and said there was evidence of drug dealing.

Dahl and Harris were arrested. Investigators said Dahl is from Levittown, Pennsylvania and Harris is from Hungtinton Valley, Pennsylvania.

LSO said while transporting Harris to jail, he told deputies that he had a pill bottle hidden in his underwear. Deputies said they found a bottle with 16 Xanax pills.

Harris is facing aiding and abetting charges, possession of money violation, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and violation of drug statutes.

Dahl is facing aiding and abetting charges, possession of money violation, and violation of drug statutes.

