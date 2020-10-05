Closure begins Monday on 84th Street

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Drivers should find another route if you travel on 84th Street between Holdrege Street and Pinedale Avenue.

Lanes will close at 8 a.m. so Lincoln Electric System (LES) can move overhead power lines underground. This work is part of the LES Overhead to Underground Program. System reliability and appearance will be enhanced along this corridor as a result of this project. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and exercise caution around crews.

Portions of the sidewalks along 84th Street and the 84th Street Trail will close periodically during this work. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained.

The project is scheduled to be completed in March 2021.

