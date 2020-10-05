Jurgens more confident in play, leadership heading into season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After so much unknown about the Big Ten having a football season in 2020, Nebraska sophomore Cam Jurgens is excited to put the pads on and get back to practice.

The Beatrice native started all 12 games in 2019 for the Big Red at center going through some bumps along the way. After all, he was the first freshman Husker to start a game at center.

“I think having that season of just seeing defenses and being able to have that experience of making calls, it’s just going to be a lot better for me this year,” said Jurgens, who switched from tight end to center early in his Nebraska career.

Nebraska coaches have taken notice with Nebraska offensive line coach and run game coordinator Greg Austin praising Jurgens.

“His command presence a year ago is 180 degrees from where it is right now, his ability to have control of the offense.”

The Huskers begin the season at Ohio State on October 24th.

