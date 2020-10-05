Advertisement

Jurgens more confident in play, leadership heading into season

Entering his sophomore season, the center from Beatrice is optimistic for the season ahead
Cam Jurgens is ready to roll for the 2020 season as Nebraska's starting center
Cam Jurgens is ready to roll for the 2020 season as Nebraska's starting center(KOLN)
By Dan Corey
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After so much unknown about the Big Ten having a football season in 2020, Nebraska sophomore Cam Jurgens is excited to put the pads on and get back to practice.

The Beatrice native started all 12 games in 2019 for the Big Red at center going through some bumps along the way. After all, he was the first freshman Husker to start a game at center.

“I think having that season of just seeing defenses and being able to have that experience of making calls, it’s just going to be a lot better for me this year,” said Jurgens, who switched from tight end to center early in his Nebraska career.

Nebraska coaches have taken notice with Nebraska offensive line coach and run game coordinator Greg Austin praising Jurgens.

“His command presence a year ago is 180 degrees from where it is right now, his ability to have control of the offense.”

The Huskers begin the season at Ohio State on October 24th.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Concordia beats Jamestown

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT

Sports

HS Softball Scoreboard: (Sat, Oct. 3)

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
Scores from Saturday's high school softball action

Sports

Doane falls to Dakota Wesleyan on homecoming

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
Doane fell to Dakota Wesleyan 29-26 on homecoming

Sports

Concordia beats Jamestown, moves to 4-0

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
Concordia tops Jamestown 23-3 to remain undefeated

Latest News

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

News

High School Football Week 6

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
It’s Week 6 of High School Football.

News

Sports Overtime: Week 6 High School Football

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
Kevin Sjuts and Dan Corey preview Friday night’s notable games.

Sports

Frost talks season ahead, injuries for Huskers

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
Scott Frost addressed the media on Friday.

Sports

Scott Frost talks about losing his father and Big Ten allowing fall football in the same day

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT
Husker Post-Practice Press Conference

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.