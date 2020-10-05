Lincoln has two new deaths from COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Monday that two residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Lancaster County to 26. The individuals were men in their 40s and 70s who were hospitalized. Mayor Gaylor Baird expresses condolences to their families and friends on behalf of the City.

Forty-nine lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 6,925.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today

Recoveries: up from 2,726 to 2,803

Overall positivity rate:

Lancaster County – remains at 8.5 percent

State – up from 9.8 percent to 10.1 percent

National – down from 8.2 to 8 percent

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.