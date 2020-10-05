Advertisement

Lincoln has two new deaths from COVID-19

(WRDW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Monday that two residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Lancaster County to 26. The individuals were men in their 40s and 70s who were hospitalized. Mayor Gaylor Baird expresses condolences to their families and friends on behalf of the City.

Forty-nine lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 6,925.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today

Recoveries: up from 2,726 to 2,803

Overall positivity rate:

Lancaster County – remains at 8.5 percent

State – up from 9.8 percent to 10.1 percent

National – down from 8.2 to 8 percent

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Doane University President announces recommendation to cut numerous programs

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Doane University announced Monday a recommendation from its president to cut a number of academic programs as the pandemic continues to put a strain on universities.

News

BikeLNK teams up with Lincoln City Libraries to offer free bike-share program

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
BikeLNK is teaming up with Lincoln City Libraries to offer free access to bike share through the new Check Out A BikeLNK program.

News

Watch Monday’s 10/11 NOW at 6 newscast online only

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Click here to watch the newscast live at 6 p.m.

News

ACLU suing city of Omaha, OPD alleging ‘excessive force’ in protester arrests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak, Michael Bell and Brian Mastre
The ACLU of Nebraska announced Monday it intends to file a federal lawsuit against the city and police officials for actions against protesters in recent months.

Latest News

Forecast

Staying Warm, Not as Breezy on Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
More sunshine, warm weather expected for Tuesday with less wind.

News

UNMC/Nebraska Medicine release statement on COVID-19 increase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Scientists and physicians at UNMC/Nebraska Medicine released a press statement on Monday in response to the sudden increase of COVID-19 in the Nebraskan community.

Alert Bar

Trump leaves Walter Reed today

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Monday President Donald Trump tweeted that he was expecting to leave Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 p.m.

News

Portion of Southwood Drive to close Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Southwood Drive between Nebraska Highway 2 and Southwood Place will be closed for railroad repairs and street resurfacing beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.

News

LPD: Two arrested on drug charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man with 2-grams of meth and a knife, who also had a warrant out on him for a hit-and-run crash from June 2019.

News

LPD investigating fire set on sidewalk outside of Capitol Building

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a recent fire set on the sidewalk outside of the Capitol Building.