Advertisement

Lincoln Police, Malone Center partner to plant trees in the community

LPD, Malone Center partner to plant trees in the community.
LPD, Malone Center partner to plant trees in the community.(Jared Austin)
By Jared Austin
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As part of the new initiative Hold Cops Accountable, Lincoln Police and the Malone Center are working together to plant trees in the community.

One tree outside the Malone Center will be dedicated to investigator Mario Herrera. Leaders within the Malone Center said this is one of the first steps to show the Lincoln Community and Police working together.

The reason for planting trees is to show this relationship doesn’t stop here but continues for decades to come.

“I feel like I can make a change in the community,” said Ayat Acin, Lincoln High student.

Acin is a junior at Lincoln High, but on Sunday, he was helping plant trees at the Malone Center to signify a growing relationship with Lincoln Police.

“Black people haven’t been treated well in the past and still here in the present, but also supporting cops because they still are keeping us safe in our community as well,” Acin said.

He wasn’t alone, as several people, including LPD officers, were there to help continue to build this relationship.

“We want this relationship to put down roots in the community to flower, to blossom to be a symbol of unity,” said Officer Luke Bonkiewicz, LPD.

A symbol with trees showcasing that this relationship will continue to grow and be here for many more years.

One oak tree outside the Malone Center will also be in honor of Investigator Herrera.

“It means everything in the world to us that they remembered Mario and this gesture is incredibly profound,” said Bonkiewicz.

A memorial that’ll sit next to another honoring people who’ve been killed by police.

“I think is great because it shows we are worried about all life here. We are concerned with the safety of everyone in our community,” said Ishma Yusef Valenti, Malone Center.

“Mario was an oak in our department. He was tough. He was somebody who was embedded in the community. He was beloved by everybody and planting a tree is just so appropriate,” said Bonkiewicz.

LPD and the Malone Center are going to plant trees in all five police districts. Next month, they’ll have another collective event where they’ll give out food and presents to people.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warm & Breezy on Monday, High Fire Danger Expected this Week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Sunny, warm, and breezy on Monday with elevated fire danger expected this week.

News

Mini golf tournament to end sex trafficking

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
Here in Nebraska every month over 900 people are purchased for sex online on one website, often multiple times. A local non-profit hope to change that. The non-profit, called Disrupting Traffick hopes to break the cycle of commercial sexual exploitation in Lincoln and Omaha while giving victims of sex trafficking safe spaces.

News

Sen. Fischer tests negative for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska has tested negative for COVID-19, according to her office on Sunday.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday.

Latest News

Forecast

Nice Weather Expected Sunday, Warm and Dry Weather Next Week

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
After a small rain chance Friday night-into-Saturday morning...dry and cool conditions will dominate your weekend.

News

98-year-old pens poem about COVID pandemic

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Griffith
During this pandemic, a friendship with a 75-year age difference has formed and is even stronger during the pandemic.

News

American Cancer Society sees loss in research funding dollars due to pandemic

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT
|
By Madison Pitsch
Each year, the American Cancer Society invests nearly $100 million in new research. That impacts people like Jennifer Klein, who went through chemotherapy that was funded through ACS dollars. Now the ACS stands to lose 50% of funding due to the pandemic.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday.

News

LPD responds to gunfire, minor damage caused to house

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT
|
By Jacob Elliott
Lincoln Police were called to a house near Willard and Schroeder Park after it was struck by several gunshots Saturday morning.

News

PBR comes to PBA

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:32 AM CDT
10/11 NOW at Ten