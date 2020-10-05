LPD: House hit by gunshots Saturday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after a house was hit by gunshots during a drive-by shooting over the weekend.

LPD said around midnight on Oct. 3, officers were called to the area of South Folsom Street and West A Street on a report of gunshots.

Police spoke with a female in the area who said she heard several gunshots and a car accelerating away.

Officers found shell casings in the street and damage to a house in the area.

The homeowner, a 29-year-old male, said he thought someone was knocking at his door but it didn’t sound right. When he went to investigate he saw the house was shot at, police said.

He was the only occupant of the home at the time and no injuries were reported.

LPD is still investigating whether the crime was targeted, and anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

