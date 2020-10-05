Advertisement

LPD investigating fire set on sidewalk outside of Capitol Building

(MGN | MGN)
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a recent fire set on the sidewalk outside of the Capitol Building.

LPD said on September 30th, just before 6 p.m., firefighters with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, along with LPD, were called to a fire on the sidewalk on the south side of the Capitol Building.

Officers said the passerby who called 911 told first responders they saw two people lighting a red hat on fire and the flames were approximately 5-ft in the air.

According to police, when firefighters got to the scene there was no longer any fire but there were burn marks on the sidewalk where the fire had been set.

Responding officers spoke with a number of witnesses and they are analyzing surveillance video from the area. LPD said there was an estimated $50 in damage done to the sidewalk from the fire.

If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

