LPD: Two arrested on drug charges

Cyrus Thompson & Deanna High
Cyrus Thompson & Deanna High(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man with 2-grams of meth and a knife, who also had a warrant out on him for a hit-and-run crash from June 2019.

On Friday just after 6 p.m., LPD said officers saw 28-year-old Cyrus Thompson riding a bike near 21st and F Streets, a little west from Capitol Parkway.

LPD said officers knew that Thompson had a local warrant and several out-of-county felony warrants.

According to officers, Thompson rode his bike to the U-Stop on K Street and spoke with two people inside a car there. When officers tried speaking with Thompson, LPD said he took off running but was tackled a short distance away.

While officers were taking Thompson into custody, LPD said he resisted by pulling his hands in towards his chest, trying to avoid being handcuffed.

LPD said during a struggle officers noticed that Thompson was clutching something in his hand. Responding officers were able to free his hand and remove a clear bag with a substance, later field tested as 1-gram of methamphetamine.

While searching Thompson, officers found another bag with 1-gram of methamphetamine, a scale, pipes, paraphernalia, as well as a fixed-dagger in a sheath hanging around his neck that was concealed under his clothing, according to police. LPD said the blade measure more than 3.5-inches in length.

Thompson was arrested and is facing possession of a controlled substance charges, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest charges.

He was also arrested for his warrants. Thompson was wanted for charges related to a hit and run crash on June 23rd, 2019 in Lincoln on 33rd and R Streets. LPD said the car driven by Thompson pulled out and violated a stop sign at R street, which caused the front of the other car hit side of his car. Thompson was identified from a photo line up as being driver, at the time of the crash, according to LPD.

With that case, Thompson was cited leaving the scene of an accident and violating a traffic control device.

Also on Friday, while officers were arresting Thompson, other officers were contacting the people inside the car that he had approached.

LPD said when an officer approached the car, they saw a female passenger holding a glass pipe in her hand. Officers said the pipe was confiscated and the residue in the pipe tested positive for methamphetamine.

Deanna High, 28, was arrested and is facing possession of a controlled substance charges.

