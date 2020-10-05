Advertisement

McGowens Eligible Immediately

Trey McGowens has been ruled eligible immediately for the Nebraska men’s basketball team
Trey McGowens has been ruled eligible immediately
Trey McGowens has been ruled eligible immediately(KOLN)
By Dan Corey
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: Nebraska Athletics) -

Nebraska Athletics announced Monday, Oct. 5, that men’s basketball player Trey McGowens received a waiver from the NCAA and is immediately eligible for the 2020-21 season. “We are excited that Trey received a waiver from the NCAA, and we want to thank the work of our compliance staff in helping him become eligible for this season,” Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg said.

“Trey has the experience and skill set to be a difference maker for us this year.” McGowens, who transferred from Pittsburgh and signed with the Huskers in April, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. A 6-foot-4, 191-pound guard from Pendleton, S.C., McGowens started 64 games for the Panthers over the last two seasons. He started 32 of 33 games last season at Pitt, averaging 11.5 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He posted 20 double-figure efforts, including a trio of 20-point performances, and was ranked in the top 15 in the Atlantic Coast Conference in steals (4th), assists (10th), assist-to-turnover ratio (15th, 1.26-to-1) and minutes played (13th, 33.8 mpg).

A former top-100 recruit from Hargrave (Va.) Military Academy, McGowens made an immediate impact as a freshman in 2018-19, starting 32 games and averaging 11.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.7 assists per game. A two-time ACC Freshman of the Week, he finished third in the conference in steals per game, while he tied or set three single-game Pitt freshman records, including points (33), steals (7) and free throws (18).

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Cam Jurgens confident at center

Updated: 19 hours ago

Sports

Jurgens more confident in play, leadership heading into season

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Dan Corey
After starting all 12 games as a redshirt freshman, Cam Jurgens is more confident this year playing center

Sports

Concordia beats Jamestown

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT

Sports

HS Softball Scoreboard: (Sat, Oct. 3)

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
Scores from Saturday's high school softball action

Latest News

Sports

Doane falls to Dakota Wesleyan on homecoming

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
Doane fell to Dakota Wesleyan 29-26 on homecoming

Sports

Concordia beats Jamestown, moves to 4-0

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
Concordia tops Jamestown 23-3 to remain undefeated

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

News

High School Football Week 6

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
It’s Week 6 of High School Football.

News

Sports Overtime: Week 6 High School Football

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
Kevin Sjuts and Dan Corey preview Friday night’s notable games.

Sports

Frost talks season ahead, injuries for Huskers

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
Scott Frost addressed the media on Friday.