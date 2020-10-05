Advertisement

Mini golf tournament to end sex trafficking

By Abbie Petersen
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Here in Nebraska every month over 900 people are purchased for sex online on one website, often multiple times.

A local non-profit hope to change that. The non-profit, called Disrupting Traffick hopes to break the cycle of commercial sexual exploitation in Lincoln and Omaha while giving victims of sex trafficking safe spaces.

On Sunday they teamed up with Adventure Golf for Mini Golf to End Sex Trafficking.

For the last two years, Brooke Carlson has been working hard through Disrupting Traffick to make a difference.

“Offering resources to those who have been trafficked is so important because it provides a lifeline line to step out of the exploitation that people are experiencing,” said Carlson.

People came out to Adventure Golf for a bigger purpose.

This event raised money for them to continue their work, doing things like training businesses on how to identify trafficking, and providing strategic outreach to all strip clubs in Lincoln and Omaha.

Carlson says she wants people to know it’s a bigger issue than people think.

“We do have a lot of trafficking here just because of I-80 and how much of a highway that is connecting the entire United States,” said Carlson.

The owner of Adventure Golf tells 10/11 NOW, they didn’t have to think twice about partnering up with Disrupting Traffick.

“It’s not just something that is happening in other countries and far off lands...It’s happening here and is happening today so we want to bring awareness and we can use mini-golf to do that,” said Erik Gustafson.

Carlson says the money raised will allow them to help dancers who have not been able to work at all because of COVID-19.

“And prevention of them being exploited.. we’re trying to make it so that they don’t need finances, they don’t need any more weight on their shoulder,” said Carlson.

For more information, click here: https://disruptingtraffick.org/

