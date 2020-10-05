Advertisement

Nebraska Girl Scouts virtually connects girls during pandemic

Right now, girls and families can try out Girl Scouts at no cost, by attending things like virtual open houses and dance and robot-building parties.
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Across the U.S., there are more than 2.5 million members in Girl Scouts, with 16,000 of them being in Nebraska. During the pandemic, they’ve had to find creative ways to stay connected.

Right now, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is seeing a slight decrease in membership, which is understandable, due to the pandemic.

They tell 10/11, with girls facing new challenges recently, Girl Scouts has been that safe space, building courage, confidence and character.

While adjusting the way they do things, maintaining social distance and taking things virtually, the group is still helping out in the community.

“Girls have donated food. They have had clothing drives. They have designed benches outside of libraries or schools, and they’ve sewn blankets or toys for shelter animals,” said Susan Payne, public relations specialist with Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska.

Many girls use this organization to help build their leadership skills, so they did exactly that, using their talents to come up with new ways to help out, all through their Take Action Projects, putting those skills they learn to use.

“Whether that be hunger, environmentalism, literacy, homelessness. The girls are passionate about a subject and think of solutions on what they can do to make a difference,” Payne said.

Even though weekly and monthly meetings are virtual now, girls still use this time to plan out events and service programs.

For Halloween, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is holding their virtual Monster-Mash Halloween Party on Thursday, October 22. This event is free and is for both members and those interested in becoming a Girl Scout. Spots are open for kindergarten girls through high school seniors.

To sign a girl up today, click HERE.

