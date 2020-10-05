Portion of Southwood Drive to close Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Southwood Drive between Nebraska Highway 2 and Southwood Place will be closed for railroad repairs and street resurfacing beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6. The sidewalk in this area will also be closed. This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, Oct. 9.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway will be repairing and replacing the railroad crossing and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities will be repairing and resurfacing Southwood Drive as part of a Lincoln on the Move residential rehabilitation project in the Southwood Neighborhood. BNSF, LTU, and the Railroad Transportation Safety District are coordinating this work to decrease overall disruption and closure time, and to improve the safety, reliability and longevity of this crossing.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. No through traffic will be allowed during this work. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone.

Project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances. LTU appreciates the public’s patience during this work. For more information on Lincoln on the Move projects, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: streets).

For more information on this project, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. For more information on the railroad work, contact Roger Figard, RTSD, at 402-525-5620 or rfigard@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.

