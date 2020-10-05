Advertisement

Portion of Southwood Drive to close Tuesday

.
.(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Southwood Drive between Nebraska Highway 2 and Southwood Place will be closed for railroad repairs and street resurfacing beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.  The sidewalk in this area will also be closed.  This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, Oct. 9.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway will be repairing and replacing the railroad crossing and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities will be repairing and resurfacing Southwood Drive as part of a Lincoln on the Move residential rehabilitation project in the Southwood Neighborhood.  BNSF, LTU, and the Railroad Transportation Safety District are coordinating this work to decrease overall disruption and closure time, and to improve the safety, reliability and longevity of this crossing.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures.  No through traffic will be allowed during this work.  Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone.

Project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances. LTU appreciates the public’s patience during this work.  For more information on Lincoln on the Move projects, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: streets).

For more information on this project, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov.  For more information on the railroad work, contact Roger Figard, RTSD, at 402-525-5620 or rfigard@lincoln.ne.gov.  Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.

LPD: Two arrested on drug charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man with 2-grams of meth and a knife, who also had a warrant out on him for a hit-and-run crash from June 2019.

LPD investigating fire set on sidewalk outside of Capitol Building

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a recent fire set on the sidewalk outside of the Capitol Building.

Warming Up on Monday, High Fire Danger Expected This Week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Sunny, warm, and breezy on Monday with elevated fire danger expected this week.

ACLU suing city of Omaha, OPD alleging ‘excessive force’ in protester arrests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The ACLU of Nebraska announced Monday it intends to file a federal lawsuit against the city and police officials for actions against protesters in recent months.

2021 Summer Jam Concert Series lineup complete

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By NBC Nebraska News 2
All 4 acts slated to appear in front of Luke Combs and Toby Keith in 2020 will still make their appearances, albeit a year later than intended.

Cash, drugs found during I-80 traffic stop

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men from Pennsylvania after finding drugs and over $32,000 in cash during a traffic stop.

LPD: House hit by gunshots Saturday morning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police are investigating after a house was hit by gunshots during a drive-by shooting over the weekend.

Nebraska man drowns in Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A 21-year-old Nebraska man has drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks.

Nebraska Girl Scouts virtually connects girls during pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is seeing a slight decrease in membership, which is understandable, due to the pandemic.

Closure begins Monday on 84th Street

Updated: 6 hours ago