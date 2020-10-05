Sen. Fischer tests negative for COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska has tested negative for COVID-19, according to her office on Sunday.

Fischer was an attendee at the White House’s Rose Garden last week during a ceremony nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court by President Donald Trump.

Eight others who attended the event, including Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, have contracted the coronavirus.

