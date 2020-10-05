Staying Warm, Not as Breezy on Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More warm weather is expected into the day on Tuesday, but the wind isn’t expected to be as strong through the day on Tuesday as the overall weather pattern will remain quiet through the upcoming week.

Highs back into the 80s are expected for Tuesday with sunny skies and south winds at around 10 MPH. Some wind gusts up to around 20 MPH are possible.

More above average temperatures are in the forecast for Tuesday. (KOLN)

While winds won’t be as breezy on Tuesday, fire danger will likely stay elevated with continued warm and dry conditions.

More warm and dry weather this week will likely lead to high fire danger across the state. (KOLN)

Rain chances will continue to stay out of the forecast through the remainder of the week with highs in the low to mid 80s. It appears by late this weekend and into next week, a big cool down is expected from Sunday to Monday with rain chances likely returning Sunday night and into the day on Monday.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.