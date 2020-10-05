Advertisement

Staying Warm, Not as Breezy on Tuesday

By Ken Siemek
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More warm weather is expected into the day on Tuesday, but the wind isn’t expected to be as strong through the day on Tuesday as the overall weather pattern will remain quiet through the upcoming week.

Highs back into the 80s are expected for Tuesday with sunny skies and south winds at around 10 MPH. Some wind gusts up to around 20 MPH are possible.

More above average temperatures are in the forecast for Tuesday.
More above average temperatures are in the forecast for Tuesday.(KOLN)

While winds won’t be as breezy on Tuesday, fire danger will likely stay elevated with continued warm and dry conditions.

More warm and dry weather this week will likely lead to high fire danger across the state.
More warm and dry weather this week will likely lead to high fire danger across the state.(KOLN)

Rain chances will continue to stay out of the forecast through the remainder of the week with highs in the low to mid 80s. It appears by late this weekend and into next week, a big cool down is expected from Sunday to Monday with rain chances likely returning Sunday night and into the day on Monday.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warming Up on Monday, High Fire Danger Expected This Week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Sunny, warm, and breezy on Monday with elevated fire danger expected this week.

Forecast

Brad's Monday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
Hazy sunshine with warm and breezy conditions for Monday.

Forecast

Warm & Breezy on Monday, High Fire Danger Expected this Week

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Sunny, warm, and breezy on Monday with elevated fire danger expected this week.

Forecast

Bill's Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago
Sunny, warm, and breezy for Monday.

Latest News

Forecast

Nice Weather Expected Sunday, Warm and Dry Weather Next Week

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
After a small rain chance Friday night-into-Saturday morning...dry and cool conditions will dominate your weekend.

Forecast

Bill's Saturday Night Forecast

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
Sunny and cool by Sunday afternoon. Warm and dry weather headlines the forecast next week.

Forecast

Playing It “Cool” This Weekend...Much Warmer Next Week...

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
After a small rain chance Friday night-into-Saturday morning...dry and cool conditions will dominate your weekend.

Forecast

Bill's Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT
Areas of light rain possible late Friday into early Saturday. Cool temperatures continue through the weekend.

Forecast

Increasing Clouds This Afternoon, Showers Possible Tonight

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Cool conditions continue on Friday with more clouds and the chance for Friday night showers.

Forecast

Frost Possible Tonight, Cool Weather Headlines the Weekend

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT
|
By Ken Siemek
Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are in place Thursday night into Friday morning. Partly sunny and cool by Friday afternoon.