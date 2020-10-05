Advertisement

Venmo launches first credit card

It can be managed in the app
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020
(CNN) – If you’re a fan of using Venmo to make payments, get ready to be happy.

You can now take the app a step further with Venmo’s first-ever credit card.

The company introduced it Monday.

The card is issued by Synchrony and is powered by the Visa network.

PayPal, which owns Venmo, says the credit card comes with automatic cash back on eligible purchases and has a rewards structure like other credit cards.

You can manage it in the app and use it anywhere Visa cards are accepted.

