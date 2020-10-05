Warming Up on Monday, High Fire Danger Expected This Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast for Monday and for much of the week is largely the same as above average temperatures into the lower and middle 80s are expected with more dry weather through the upcoming week.

Monday will be sunny, warm, and breezy across the state, though there could be some haze and high clouds across the area. Out ahead of a weak cool front, strong southwesterly winds will help bump temperatures into the upper 70s to upper 80s to start the new work week.

Temperatures return to the low to mid 80s by this afternoon. (KOLN)

Breezy south winds are expected through the afternoon in Lincoln with decreasing winds by Monday evening. (KOLN)

South and southwest winds will be strong, particularly through the afternoon, with gusts between 30 and 40 MPH possible. By Monday evening, winds should begin to decrease a bit as they turn to the west and northwest as the front pushes through.

The combination of multiple factors including a prolonged stretch of dry weather over the past few weeks, continued warm and dry weather, low relative humidity, and breezy winds at times will lead to enhanced fire danger for many of us across the state. For much of this week, outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

More warm and dry weather this week will likely lead to high fire danger across the state. (KOLN)

In fact, for Monday, Red Flag Warnings are in place for most of central and western Nebraska due to dry and breezy conditions. And these are likely not the last fire weather headlines we’ll see this week.

Red Flag Warnings are in place for the western half of the state through Monday as warm, dry, and breezy conditions will lead to elevated fire danger. (KOLN)

Rain chances for the next 7 days continue to be slim to none. It appears that by late next weekend and into the following week, some rain chances could come back to the forecast.

