LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Due to the New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs game airing on CBS on Tuesday at 6 p.m., today’s 10/11 NOW at 6 p.m. newscast can be viewed here on 1011now.com and on Facebook.

You can still get today’s top headlines, weather and sports live at 6 p.m. by watching our livestream above.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.