Above Average Temperatures Will Continue Through The End of The Week

Warm and Sunny
Warm and Sunny(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mainly clear skies expected Tuesday and it won’t be as breezy as it was on Monday. High this afternoon could reach the mid 80s with a southwest wind developing at 5 to 15 mph. Mainly clear skies tonight with the low around 50. More of the same for Wednesday, mainly sunny and warm with the high returning to the mid 80s. It will be a bit more on the breezy side for Thursday and perhaps a few more clouds but still warm. High in the mid 80s. Friday will probably be the warmest day of the week with the afternoon high possibly reaching the upper 80s. The record high for Lincoln on Friday is 90 degrees set in 1928. We could get close.

Saturday will be a bit cooler, however, it will still be in the lower 80s and mainly sunny. Sunday will be breezy and warm with a few more afternoon clouds. Highs in the lower 80s Sunday afternoon. Monday will be cooler with a slight chance for a few showers. High will be in the mid 70s.

