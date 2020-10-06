Bailey Boswell Trial Day 9: Witnesses discuss DNA evidence, surveillance video

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The second full week of the Bailey Boswell trial continued Monday morning.

Boswell, showed up up with curled hair, sitting quietly throughout testimony.

The prosecution called its first witness, Marcy Plaza, to discuss DNA evidence. Plaza works in an FBI lab in Quantico, VA. She said more than 100 pieces of evidence were sent to her lab for testing. Including a yellow latex glove, a stained towel, pajama pants and pieces of ripped up denim.

Those items were found in Clay County, along with Sydney Loofe’s body. All of those items tested presumptively positive for blood and a single female’s DNA was present. That DNA, was found to be Loofe’s, Plaza said.

The next witnesses discussed Trail and Boswell’s whereabouts in the days surrounding Loofe’s death.

Deputy Sheriff Matt Baumann with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, testified that he seized video from the Wilber-Clatonia High School, which is near Boswell and Trail’s apartment.

That video showed their vehicles coming and going from the apartment on the 15 and 16 of November.

The next witness was Lincoln Police Investigator Bob Hurley. Hurley used cell phone data to map Trail and Boswell’s movements starting on Nov. 14. He found that the two checked into a Best Western near North 27th and I-80 on the 14th, before Loofe and Boswell went on their date.

Surveillance video from the hotel shows them checking in and exiting the hotel. Hurley mapped Loofe and Boswell’s date, it showed they drove around Lincoln, just like Boswell reported.

On the night of the 14th, Boswell dropped Loofe off at her apartment and went back to the hotel where she and Trail’s phones remained until morning.

On the morning of the 15th, Trail and Boswell went several different places.

First, to Home Depot. They’re seen on surveillance video buying a hacksaw, tin spins, saw blades and a utility knife. Defense Attorney Todd Lancaster asking Matt Workman, with Home Depot, if they have cameras in the aisles to prove who picked the items off the shelf. Workman said they didn’t and there was no way to know who picked which items from the shelves.

Next, Trail and Boswell went to the Aardvark Antique Mall. The two sold antiques there and picked up their sales checks before buying $300 worth of merchandise including an antique saw, tools and a coke dispenser.

Lorrie Orman, the manager at the mall, said she mostly interacted with Boswell, who usually purchased antique toys. She said on one occasion Boswell was at the mall with another woman, and told that woman to sit at a table and walked away, but the woman, who she didn’t know, didn’t stay sitting. Orman said Boswell returned a few minutes later and yelled at the woman because she didn’t stay at the table.

After going to the antique mall, Trail and Boswell are mapped driving by Loofe’s house and then going to the Menards where she worked. Trail walked by Loofe a few minutes after she clocked in.

The last two witnesses of the day discussed purchases Boswell made on the 15th and 16th of November.

First, Boswell went to the Dollar General in Wilber on Nov. 15 and bought bleach, laundry detergent on trash bags. Then, on Nov. 16, she returned to buy Drain-o.

On the 16th, she’s also seen on camera at the Food Mesto in Wilber buying more trash bags, bleach and roasting pans.

Bottles of bleach were found in Trail and Boswell’s apartment, and a torn up trash bag box was found in Clay County with Sydney’s body. The manager at the Dollar General said the product number on the receipts matched the numbers listed on the packaging for the bleach and trash bag box that were seized as evidence.

The prosecution will call more witnesses Tuesday morning. The trial is scheduled until Oct. 16.

