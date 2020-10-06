Advertisement

Elderly man scares away suspect during attempted robbery

(KVLY)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say an 88-year-old man scared away an armed suspect during an attempted robbery when he told him he was a concealed carry permit holder.

LPD said on Monday around noon, officers responded to a call of a robbery near 52nd and Highway 2.

An 81-year-old woman told police a man knocked on her door, said he was with an organization, and asked for two dollars.

The woman gave the man the money, and as he was walking away, the woman’s 88-year-old husband returned home.

As he was walking up to the house, the suspect pulled out a bladed instrument and demanded the man’s wallet.

The man told the suspect he was a CCW permit holder, police said, and the suspect left the area with another person waiting on the sidewalk.

No arrests have been made, and police are asking anyone with information to contact LPD.

