Fire damages basement of northeast Lincoln tattoo shop

Lincoln Fire and Rescue on scene of fire at northeast Lincoln tattoo shop
Lincoln Fire and Rescue on scene of fire at northeast Lincoln tattoo shop(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A fire inside a basement wall of The Rabbit Hole Tattoo was quickly contained, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters were dispatched to the business near 48th and Madison Streets around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday for a reported fire.

They located flames inside the wall in the basement where it was quickly extinguished and confined to the basement.

No injuries were reported.

LFR said the fire was not suspicious and appeared to be electrical.

The amount of damage is being investigated.

The area of 48th Street was expected to remain closed through 8 a.m.

