Advertisement

James Carnie receives Nebraska offer, will announce college choice October 12th

Norris senior tight end James Carnie got a phone call from Scott Frost offering him a football scholarship to Nebraska
The Norris senior received a scholarship offer to play football at Nebraska
The Norris senior received a scholarship offer to play football at Nebraska(KOLN)
By Dan Corey
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was the phone call James Carnie had been waiting for. Over the weekend, the Norris senior tight end received a phone call from Nebraska head coach Scott Frost offering him a scholarship to play for the Huskers.

“I was super excited. It’s been a long time coming for me, I thought it was going to come after my Warren Academy camp in July but unfortunately it didn’t but my decision is October 12th and I’m glad they’re in the mix of schools,” said Carnie, who tells 10/11 NOW that he’s considering Iowa, Kansas State, and Nebraska.

Carnie said he’s looking for fan support and good relationships when sizing up the college choices.

“I’ve had a lot of people say we’re going to back your decision with whatever you do.”

Carnie plays both tight end and linebacker for Norris but he says Frost and Nebraska want him at tight end.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

McGowens Eligible Immediately

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dan Corey
The good news continues for the Nebraska men's basketball team as Trey McGowens has been ruled eligible immediately

Sports

Cam Jurgens confident at center

Updated: 22 hours ago

Sports

Jurgens more confident in play, leadership heading into season

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Dan Corey
After starting all 12 games as a redshirt freshman, Cam Jurgens is more confident this year playing center

Sports

Concordia beats Jamestown

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT

Latest News

Sports

HS Softball Scoreboard: (Sat, Oct. 3)

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
Scores from Saturday's high school softball action

Sports

Doane falls to Dakota Wesleyan on homecoming

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
Doane fell to Dakota Wesleyan 29-26 on homecoming

Sports

Concordia beats Jamestown, moves to 4-0

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
Concordia tops Jamestown 23-3 to remain undefeated

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

News

High School Football Week 6

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
It’s Week 6 of High School Football.

News

Sports Overtime: Week 6 High School Football

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
Kevin Sjuts and Dan Corey preview Friday night’s notable games.