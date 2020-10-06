James Carnie receives Nebraska offer, will announce college choice October 12th

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was the phone call James Carnie had been waiting for. Over the weekend, the Norris senior tight end received a phone call from Nebraska head coach Scott Frost offering him a scholarship to play for the Huskers.

“I was super excited. It’s been a long time coming for me, I thought it was going to come after my Warren Academy camp in July but unfortunately it didn’t but my decision is October 12th and I’m glad they’re in the mix of schools,” said Carnie, who tells 10/11 NOW that he’s considering Iowa, Kansas State, and Nebraska.

Carnie said he’s looking for fan support and good relationships when sizing up the college choices.

“I’ve had a lot of people say we’re going to back your decision with whatever you do.”

Carnie plays both tight end and linebacker for Norris but he says Frost and Nebraska want him at tight end.

