Lincoln has 27th death from COVID

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that another resident has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Lancaster County to 27. The individual was a man in his 70s who was hospitalized. Mayor Gaylor Baird expresses condolences to his family and friends on behalf of the City.

Seventy-nine lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 7,004.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries: up from 2,803 to 2,868

Overall positivity rate:

Lancaster County – remains at 8.5 percent

State – remains at 10.1 percent

National – remains at 8 percent

