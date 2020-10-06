Advertisement

LPS enrollment down, likely due to increase in homeschooling

By Jared Austin
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - COVID-19 has an impact on Lincoln Public Schools, and that includes enrollment during the pandemic. On Friday, LPS released the official enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year as submitted to the Nebraska Department of Education.

The 41,562 in-person and remote learning students enrolled as of Oct. 1, 2020, is 735 fewer students than in the previous school year. That is still approximately 1,600 students more than five years ago, and an increase of 5,700 students from 10 years ago.

“We anticipated there would be an enrollment decline due to the pandemic,” said Matt Larson, associate superintendent for Instruction. “With so many unknowns, we understand families' decisions to hold their kindergarten students one more year, and for some families making the difficult decision to homeschool their child. We anticipate that next year’s kindergarten class will be larger than normal and we will gain homeschool students back once families feel comfortable with community conditions.”

This year’s kindergarten class is nearly 200 students under the projected number, and just as homeschool applications have increased across the state of Nebraska, the same is true in Lincoln. The largest number of homeschool applications came from the elementary level.

According to the Nebraska Department of Education, there’s been an increase of 4,856 students choosing to be homeschooled. Last year, the state had 8,570 students in homeschooling. This year, that number is at 13,426. The highest increase in recent years before this was 272.

LPS officials said they’ve had a 60% increase in filings for homeschooling. Officials said it is a higher percentage, but still below the state average. Associate Superintendent for Instruction Matt Larson said, “We expected a decrease in our enrollment all across the country due to the pandemic. Schools are seeing a decrease in enrollment as families select other options including homeschooling for their children.”

Dept. of Education officials said this increase is likely due to the pandemic. Once the pandemic slowly goes down, officials expect the numbers to go back to normal.

---

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LPS enrollment down

Updated: 1 hour ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Watch a replay of 10/11 NOW at 6

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Click here to watch the a replay of Monday's 6 p.m. newscast.

Forecast

Staying Warm, Not as Breezy on Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
More sunshine, warm weather expected for Tuesday with less wind.

News

Doane University President announces recommendation to cut numerous programs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Doane University announced Monday a recommendation from its president to cut a number of academic programs as the pandemic continues to put a strain on universities.

Latest News

News

BikeLNK teams up with Lincoln City Libraries to offer free bike-share program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
BikeLNK is teaming up with Lincoln City Libraries to offer free access to bike share through the new Check Out A BikeLNK program.

News

Lincoln has two new deaths from COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Monday that two residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Lancaster County to 26.

News

ACLU suing city of Omaha, OPD alleging ‘excessive force’ in protester arrests

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak, Michael Bell and Brian Mastre
The ACLU of Nebraska announced Monday it intends to file a federal lawsuit against the city and police officials for actions against protesters in recent months.

News

UNMC/Nebraska Medicine release statement on COVID-19 increase

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Scientists and physicians at UNMC/Nebraska Medicine released a press statement on Monday in response to the sudden increase of COVID-19 in the Nebraskan community.

News

Portion of Southwood Drive to close Tuesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Southwood Drive between Nebraska Highway 2 and Southwood Place will be closed for railroad repairs and street resurfacing beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.

News

LPD: Two arrested on drug charges

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man with 2-grams of meth and a knife, who also had a warrant out on him for a hit-and-run crash from June 2019.