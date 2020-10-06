LSO: Stolen firearm found in glovebox of car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says during a stop to help a car on the shoulder, deputies found a stolen handgun inside the glove box.

On Tuesday around 1:30 a.m., deputies said there was a car on the shoulder of 98th Street and Highway 6 with its hazard lights on.

When deputies made contact with the driver to help, LSO said there was a smell of ‘raw marijuana.’

LSO said the driver, identified as Samari Ferguson, gave deputies a false name, and after investigating they learned she had a warrant out of Douglas County, as well as a suspended license.

Deputies said they had probable cause to search the car and found a stolen handgun in the glove box. The gun was a Glock 23, 40-caliber pistol and was reported stolen out of La Vista, Nebraska.

Ferguson and the passenger, identified as Jamal Anderson, were arrested.

LSO said Ferguson is from Omaha and is facing possession of a stolen firearm charge, criminal impersonation, possession of marijuana under 1-oz. LSO she was also cited for carrying a concealed weapon.

Anderson is from Lincoln and is facing possession of a stolen firearm and cited for carrying a concealed weapon.

