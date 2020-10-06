UPDATE: Suspect identified in Eagle Standoff

EAGLE, Neb. (KOLN) - There’s a massive law enforcement presence off of Highway 34 in Eagle tonight. There are reports of a standoff. Eastbound Highway 34 is closed at 5th Street due to the incident. Nebraska State Patrol troopers are on the megaphone calling out the suspect to come out and surrender.

According to NSP, the standoff is with a possibly armed suspect named Richard Carr. NSP had received reports of Carr threatening another individual with a gun at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday. NSP isn’t sure if Carr is armed or not. Carr is currently inside a house.

Omaha Police’s Able One , a helicopter, is flying overhead.

According to a 10/11 NOW reporter, law enforcement is entrenched at a local business as additional officers appear on the scene.

This is an ongoing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

