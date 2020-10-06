Police searching for suspect who exposed himself to joggers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after two women say a man exposed himself to them while they were jogging on the Rock Island Trail.

LPD said they are searching for the indecent exposure suspect after the victims said they were jogging Monday on the Rock Island Trail near 33rd and Sheridan.

The victims told police around 6 a.m. the man, who was wearing dark clothing and a hooded sweatshirt, had his genitals exposed and was masturbating.

Police said the victims threatened to call the police and the suspect took off running.

LPD said it is smart to remember trail safety, which includes having someone with you, having personal protection, carrying a phone, and being aware of your surroundings.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact LPD.

