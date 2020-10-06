Advertisement

Police searching for suspect who exposed himself to joggers

(MGN image)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after two women say a man exposed himself to them while they were jogging on the Rock Island Trail.

LPD said they are searching for the indecent exposure suspect after the victims said they were jogging Monday on the Rock Island Trail near 33rd and Sheridan.

The victims told police around 6 a.m. the man, who was wearing dark clothing and a hooded sweatshirt, had his genitals exposed and was masturbating.

Police said the victims threatened to call the police and the suspect took off running.

LPD said it is smart to remember trail safety, which includes having someone with you, having personal protection, carrying a phone, and being aware of your surroundings.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact LPD.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LSO: Stolen firearm found in glovebox of car

Updated: 9 minutes ago
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says during a stop to help a car on the shoulder, deputies found a stolen handgun inside the glove box.

News

Fire damages basement of northeast Lincoln tattoo shop

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A fire inside a basement wall of The Rabbit Hole Tattoo was quickly contained, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

News

UPDATE: Hours-long standoff in Eagle ends without arrest

Updated: 2 hours ago
A standoff in Eagle ended after authorities executed a search warrant of a home and did not find the suspect inside.

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

Nebraska Medicine gives COVID-19 update

Updated: 10 hours ago
UNMC/Nebraska Medicine warned that on our current trajectory, Nebraska’s health system is likely to be overwhelmed by late fall or early winter.

News

UPDATE: Hours-long standoff in Eagle ends without arrest

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW and Ryan Swanigan
There’s a massive law enforcement presence off of Highway 34 in Eagle tonight.

News

Bailey Boswell Trial Day 9: Witnesses discuss DNA evidence, surveillance video

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
The second full week of the Bailey Boswell trial continued Monday morning.

News

ACLU suing city of Omaha, OPD alleging ‘excessive force’ in protester arrests

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak, Michael Bell and Brian Mastre
The ACLU of Nebraska announced Monday it intends to file a federal lawsuit against the city and police officials for actions against protesters in recent months.

News

LPS enrollment down, likely due to increase in homeschooling

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
An increase in children being homeschooled is a reason why LPS enrollment is down.