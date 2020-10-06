Reimer earns scholarship, continues rise with Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska inside linebacker Luke Reimer has been awarded a scholarship, according to assistant coach Barrett Ruud. Reimer, a graduate of Lincoln North Star, appeared in ten games last season as a true freshman. Ruud adds that the 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker is having a great fall camp for the Huskers.

“He’s about as athletic as any guy on our team,” Ruud said. Reimer recorded 11 tackles in 2019.

The sophomore’s emergence has caught the attention of his teammates. Fellow linebacker Collin Miller says Reimer is a playmaker who loves the game of football.

“Luke Reimer is doing a phenomenal job," Miller said. "He’s just making plays left and right.”

Reimer is in the middle of an intense position battle at inside linebacker. Miller says players rotate from first and second string daily. Nebraska is scheduled to open the 2020 season on October 24th at Ohio State.

