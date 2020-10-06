“Summer-izing” Our Forecast Situation...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Plentiful sunshine and warmer-than-average temperatures will continue for the rest of the week...

A warm-and-dry weather pattern is firmly entrenched across the mid-section of the country. This will keep our local forecast area very quiet for the rest of the week...and even into the upcoming weekend. The very dry air in place will mean fire dangers will remain high over the next several days. Mostly sunny or mostly clear skies will be the rule most days...with temperatures cooling off at night...then warming back into the 80s in the afternoon. We may even see some records threatened by late in the week...with Friday having the best chance as afternoon temperatures now forecast for the upper 80s...may reach the record high of 90° for the date set back in 1928.

Tuesday night in Lincoln should be mostly clear with an overnight low in the upper 40s-to-low 50s. Mostly sunny skies return on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s and winds shifting to the northeast at 8 to 18 mph. Thursday looks mostly sunny...breezy...and continued warm with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s along with a south wind of 10-to-20 mph...and gusts to 30 mph at times. Warm and dry weather then continues through the weekend with a stronger weather system expected to reach the local area early next week. This system will certainly lead to a return of more seasonal temperatures...and will bring us a “chance” for some rain...stay tuned.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.