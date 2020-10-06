Wanted man found with stolen credit cards

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 36-year-old man after numerous stolen credit cards, social security cards, and IDs were found in his vehicle.

LPD said on Monday around 6 p.m, officers took Jasper Falkner, 36, into custody on multiple felony warrants.

Falkner was arrested after leading police on a chase through Lincoln before parking in the back of his residence.

After officers arrested Falkner, they searched his 2020 Nissan Altima and found several stolen credit cards, social security cards, and identifications.

A small amount of meth was also found in the car.

LPD said two of the credit cards belonged to a man that had his vehicle broken into at Anytime Fitness on August 21.

The cards were then used at Super Saver and Kwik Shop.

Falkner was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a financial transaction device, driving during suspension, as well as his outstanding warrants.

The other credit cards and ID’s found in his case are still being looked into to determine if they were stolen.

