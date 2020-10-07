Advertisement

CHI Health talks hospital capacity as COVID-19 cases increase

(WRDW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - CHI Health on Wednesday said it is ready to adapt quickly to a surge in hospitalizations from COVID-19.

During a press conference, CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson said CHI being a larger hospital system is working to their advantage when it comes to both transferring patients with COVID-19 and having enough supplies.

CHI said across the region, it has roughly 75 COVID-19 patients in 14 different hospitals, with about 35 of those in the ICU and a handful on ventilators.

Robertson said capacity for the system is about 1,000 – 1,100 but could go up to 2,000 if needed.

However, staffing that capacity would prove challenging.

If a surge were to occur, Robertson said rooms could be flipped to serve as ICU rooms, and operating rooms could be utilized as well.

This would be following models of other hospitals around the country, he said.

“We have a whole group of staff - these are nurses that work in ORs and recovery that are trained -- they take care of critically ill patients. They just don’t do it in an ICU. If we needed to we would immediately begin to use those spaces,” he said.

Robertson also machines used for anesthesia can also be used as ventilators.

UNL's "We are Nebraska" interns team up with police officers in Lincoln

Updated: 10 hours ago
It comes as a way to get students out of their books and officers from behind their badges.

News

