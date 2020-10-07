Advertisement

Construction industry expecting delayed impact of COVID-19

By Madison Pitsch
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When COVID-19 came to Nebraska, a lot of things shut down, but many construction projects didn’t.

Now, many in the construction industry are expecting a delayed impact from the pandemic.

The crew at Tru-Built Construction is waiting for railing and some locks for doors at the Aristos Apartments in South Lincoln.

“Deck railings are back ordered,” said Bo Jones, the president of Tru-Built Construction. "A lot of the stuff manufactured in China and Mexico are delayed and difficult to get. "

This project was started last September, but was slowed down due to the pandemic.

“We’ve stripped all of the employees out of our office, trying to work 1 or 2 in the office all the time,” said Jones. “We’re social distancing to the best we can, which leads to significant inefficiencies.”

Contractors are contending with several main factors: a slow down in the supply chain, rising prices, and keeping their workers safe.

“Safety is the most critical component for everyone involved,” Jones said. “Trying to run a business and thinking with extra caution is challenging at times"”

There’s always been a lag in construction work, but COVID-19 seems to exacerbate the issue.

“Everything we do has a lag,” said Jones. “The larger the project, the larger the lag time. If something gets put on hold for 2, 3, 4 months, then that pushes to 4, 6, 8 months. What’s happened in the meantime is that material prices have skyrocketed.”

Jones expects it to really hit in January.

“Come January, February, March there is going to be a big slowdown,” said Jones. “That will be the results of people not estimating, bidding in March, April and May.”

Jones said before this, the construction industry was doing well.

“Nobody predicted this, nobody knew how long it was going to last.”

