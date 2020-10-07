Advertisement

Donations save University of Nebraska-Lincoln dance program

By Abbie Petersen
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln dance program is here to stay, all thanks to donors.

This announcement comes after it was on the list of proposed budget cuts.

The first hearings about cutting the dance program were actually supposed to be on Wednesday.

Dance majors 10/11 NOW spoke with say they had their speeches ready until they got the exciting news.

Over the last few months, students and alumni of the Nebraska dance program have been fighting to keep it.

“We just felt like we were not appreciated as artists,” said dance major, Thao Duong.

UNL announced the proposed phase two budget cuts last month.

They would save the university $22 million dollars and the dance program was part of that.

The students created a petition and their efforts proved to be successful.

“I just got done dancing and all of the dance students started screaming and I was like, ‘what is going on?’ And then they were like, ‘oh the UNL dance program just got saved!’ And I was like what!” said Venessa Rodriguez.

Both dance students were actually at an event on campus to raise awareness about saving the program when they found out.

“I was.. so excited... I asked everyone to read it again to me in case I misinterpreted it,” said Duong.

The program will now be supported every year through a $180,000 re-alignment of endowments in the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts along with a fundraising commitment from a new Friends of Dance group.

“It was just really nice to know our voices were heard and our message was clearly seen by others,” said Rodriguez.

The UNL dance program will be hosting an event that was supposed to raise awareness but is now to celebrate.

You can watch either at the North Plaza steps of Lincoln’s Capitol Building (masks required) or virtually on Facebook live and Instagram live @orchesisdancegroup & @unldanceprogram.

