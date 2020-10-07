Advertisement

LIVE: Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine joins Republican Party

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine announced Wednesday, June 3, 2020, he was calling for a grand jury to review the shooting death of James Scurlock during protests downtown Saturday night. (WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine is joining the Republican Party.

Kleine, who came under scrutiny this summer after announcing days after the death of 22-year-old James Scurlock during protests in the Old Market that no charges would be filed against the business owner who fired the fatal shot. He later called for a grand jury investigation that resulted in an indictment of manslaughter for Jake Gardner.

According to a news release from the Nebraska Republican Party, Klein will be welcomed at an event Wednesday afternoon at the Douglas County Election Commissioner’s office. Gov. Pete Ricketts, Sen. Deb Fischer, Congressman Don Bacon, and Mayor Jean Stothert are expected to be among those in attendance.

