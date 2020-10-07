Father-Daughter duo leads Lincoln North Star softball

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mike Roth is in his first season as the head softball coach at Lincoln North Star. On the 2020 roster is Roth’s daughter, Lyndsey, who is a two-time Super-State selection.

“I like playing for him,” Lyndsey said. “He’s been really supportive of us and our team.”

Mike served as an assistant at LNS over the past three years. He’s also coached at Nebraska Wesleyan, Lincoln Pius X, and Waverly.

“It doesn’t get any more front-row than being the head coach and involved with your daughter," Mike said. The elder Roth says he treats his daughter like each of the players within the program. Lyndsey is a four-year contributor with a career batting average near .500.

“When I’m on the field, I don’t want you know who my daughters are,” Mike said. “Every player on this team is who I’m coaching. You should be asking ‘Which one is your daughter?’ at the end of the game.”

