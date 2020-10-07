Former Beatrice and Omaha catholic school principal arrested for child pornography

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The former principal of St. Joseph Catholic School in Beatrice is facing a federal charge of producing child pornography, according to a statement from the Archdiocese of Omaha.

Marlan Burki of Tecumseh appeared in federal court on Friday and remains in federal custody. He has been charged with one count of producing child porn. If convicted, he could face 15 to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

According to a letter sent to parents, Burki has no record of any such conduct while employed at St. Joseph. He was principal during the 2019-2020 school year, but did not return for the 2020-2021 school year.

“Our children’s safety and welfare is our top priority, and we are doing everything in cooperation with the law enforcement investigation,” the school said in an email to parents.

Burki also served as the principal at All Saints School in Omaha from 2006 to 2018, but archdiocese officials said they had no record of any accusations of sexual misbehavior while he was working at the school.

“School officials are cooperating with the federal law enforcement officials assigned to the investigation,” Deacon Tim McNeil, chancellor of the archdiocese, said in the statement.

The Archdiocese of Omaha is urging those who may have been a victim, or otherwise impacted or concerned about Burki’s past actions, to contact local authorities.

McNeil and Mary Beth Hanus, director of victim outreach and prevention for the Archdiocese of Omaha, are also available to meet with anyone affected by any misconduct or abuse by members of the church, the release states.

Burki is expected to appear in Federal Court on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Court records for the case have been sealed.

