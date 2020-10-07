Advertisement

Gordon’s standard still felt within Husker baseball program

Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon, middle, is hugged by teammate Ryan McBroom (9) after being taken out of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. It was Gordon's last game as a Royal. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon, middle, is hugged by teammate Ryan McBroom (9) after being taken out of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. It was Gordon's last game as a Royal. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Oct. 7, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Each day, Nebraska baseball players walk past the Alex Gordon Training Complex on the UNL campus. Gordon’s name, which is on the south side of the building, isn’t the only reminder of the All-American player. His standard of excellence is still felt within the program, according to second-year head coach Will Bolt.

“The sacrifices he’s been willing to make through the years, you can’t say enough about what he’s done for Husker baseball,” Bolt said.

Bolt coached Gordon when he was a volunteer assistant at Nebraska in 2005. Gordon was named the Dick Howser Award winner that season, an honor given to the top player in college baseball.

“He’s a guy I’ve gotten to get to know really since he was 18-years-old,” Bolt said. “As good (of) a player he was, he’s that much better of a father, husband, and a friend. He’s a down-to-earth guy.”

Bolt recalls a picture of Gordon covered in dirt and chalk following a game during the Huskers' 2005 College World Series appearance. He says the image appropriately represents Gordon’s gritty, hard-working style of play.

“That’s what you want from your best players,” Bolt said. “You want them to be the hardest workers, the most selfless... Gordon was 100 percent, absolutely, all of those things.”

Gordon recently retired following a 14-year career in Major League Baseball. He was a 7-time Gold Glove winner and ranks among the career leaders in multiple categories for the Kansas City Royals.

