Instructor inspires with shooting sports

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Shooting sports is a big pastime for many in the state, and young people are getting a good start thanks to a talented instructor in Crete.

We recently talked with Mike Scholz about his work with shooting sports. He’s a member of the Izaak Walton League in Crete. He got involved with shooting sports back in 2008 when his boys got started with the Crete Ikes Trap Shooting team.

Mike recently recently received a national award for his work with youth. “It’s a shooting sports award from the National Izaak Walton Association, in recognition of work we’ve done to advance shooting sports in America,” Scholz said. “We’ve always been known for trap shooting here. It started back in 1977.” He says that through the years interest in shooting sports has grown. “What I’ve done since then is expanded into the realm of skeet shooting and sporting clay shooting for our youth to go and shoot at the college level,” Scholz said.

Scholz has a number of students on shooting sports teams at various colleges around the state and region. “I think shooting sports is important because it teaches the individual respect. It requires mental discipline,” Scholz said. “If you can figure out here on the trap field how you are going to approach a target, it may help you with how to approach things in life.”

There is quite a bit of history when it comes to shooting sports in the Crete area. If you’d like to know more, check out the Crete Ikes Trap Team on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.