Man charged with manslaughter in connection to fatal shooting in July

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 19-year-old who reportedly shot and killed a man on July 4 in Lincoln has officially been charged with manslaughter.

Zachariah Serna, 19, was charged with manslaughter and second-degree assault on Wednesday.

Police say Gavin Hall, 20, was shot and killed at a home near 40th and Van Dorn streets on July 4. According to police, Serna and Hall were bantering back and forth when Serna retrieved a shotgun from his bedroom, discharged the firearm once, striking Hall in the head.

Serna and Hall were roommates, LPD said.

According to court records, Serna did “recklessly cause serious bodily injury” to Hall with a dangerous instrument.

The court records also state Serna caused the death of Hall “unintentionally” while in the commission of an unlawful act, second-degree assault.

Serna was arrested in July, but the charges were not brought against him until Wednesday.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

